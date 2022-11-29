HEALTH SYSTEM BROKENDOWN – Canisuis Banda

HEALTH SYSTEM BROKENDOWN – BANDA

By New Dawn Reporter

DEVELOPMENT Activist, Canisuis Banda says the Health system has broken down irretrievable under the UPND Government.

According to Dr. Banda, the laboratories at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) are not functional because the UPND does not trust suppliers to supply equipment at the biggest hospital in Zambia because they were dealing with the Patriotic Front (PF).

The former Ministry of Health Spokesperson said the workforce in the health sector is disgruntled and unmotivated.

Dr Banda said it is unfortunate that Health Minister Sylvia Masebo castigated health personnel and accused them of stealing medicine instead of praising them for working under very difficult conditions.

“It takes a lot to run a health system and everything hinges on leadership. The personnel is disgruntled and there is no motivation. You heard the Health Minister blaming the health personnel instead of commending them for working diligently under difficult conditions, she accused them of pilferage which does not explain the extent of the problem in the hospital.

“The UPND has no confidence in local suppliers that have always been supplying these commodities. The procurement system has been changed all together, they fired procurement officers, they discredited suppliers and there is corruption. This is how everything has fallen apart,” he said.

Dr Banda added that it is unfortunate that there is a shortage of essential drugs such as Antiretroviral drugs (ARV).

He said people are dying because Government is failing to provide medicines in hospitals.

“Just the other day you (the writer) was sick, is it the Government that gave you medicine? Government has no medicines and people are dying. You are not aware of the deaths but relatives of the deceased are aware,” Dr. Banda said.

And Dr Banda said Government has failed to recognize local health researches and herbalists capable of curing diseases like HIV and AIDs because they want to pacify foreigners.

“They can’t empower local health researches and herbalists because this Government is under the control of foreigners. The Europeans Union (EU), the International Monitory Fund (IMF) and America are running Zambia. If you think this Government can empower Mr Kadumba Musanje(Herbalist) to develop his product and make it commercial then you better think again, ” he said.

(Dr. Banda and GBM)