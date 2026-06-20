Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Police Surround and Seal Mpezeni Park



Heavily-armed Police Officers in Chipata have surrounded Mpezeni Park, the venue for today’s Mega Rally by Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance led by presidential candidate, Hon. Brian Mundubile and his Running Mate, Hon. Makebi Zulu.





The Police also picked Alliance officials led by Japhen Mwakalombe who serves as the National Chairperson for Elections and Campaigns for the Tonse Alliance.



Mwakalombe was supervising a team setting up the stage and music system.





The Police stated that they were following Electoral Commission of Zambia directives to Presidential Candidates participating in the August 2026 Elections.



“Stick to Campaign Timetable ECZ Tells Candidates”.





The ECZ issued an advisory that stated it had has observed with concern that there was a lack of order in the manner in which presidential candidates were conducting their campaigns throughout the country.





ECZ stated that the absence of a coordinated campaign framework had the potential to undermine the orderly management of the electoral process and could become a source of conflict among political parties.





ECZ stated that in order to promote fairness, orderly conduct, and effective management of campaign activities during the campaign period, the Commission had resolved that all presidential candidates could proceed with their already scheduled campaign programmes up to Friday, 19th June 2026.





Thereafter, ECZ stated that all presidential candidates would be required to conduct their campaigns strictly in accordance with an official Presidential Campaign Timetable to be developed and administered by the Commission.



ECZ stated that to facilitate the development of the Presidential Campaign Timetable, the

Commission would convene a meeting with all presidential candidates on Monday,

22nd June 2026.





Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro stated that the timetable agreed upon at the meeting would take effect thereafter and will guide all presidential campaign activities for the remainder of the campaign period.





In this regard, the Commission issued individual invitations to each of the

fourteen (14) presidential candidates to attend the meeting.



Each party/candidate will be required to attend the meeting through its presidential

candidate, Secretary General, and Election Agent/Chairperson for Elections.





The Commission calls upon all presidential candidates and political parties to

cooperate fully with this initiative in the interest of maintaining order, fairness, and

integrity throughout the electoral process.





But Tonse-Pamodzi, Orange Alliance and other players rejected the advisory that it was not founded in law or the Electoral Process Act as ECZ had no mandate to suspend constitutional rights.



The Constitution prescribes a 90 day period of campaigns and canvassing for votes.





Further the Opposition stated that such a campaign calendar should have been issued following succesful nominations.