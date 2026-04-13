Heavily Damaged U.S. KC-135R Tanker Makes Safe Return After Suspected Missile Encounter





A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to an Ohio-based air unit has safely returned to base after sustaining heavy damage during operations in the Middle East, reportedly linked to hostile activity involving Iranian-aligned elements in Saudi Arabia.





Imagery circulating shows the aircraft covered in impact marks and shrapnel damage across its fuselage, yet it remained operational and successfully completed its return flight to the United States for major repairs.





Despite the severity of the damage, the aircraft’s ability to stay airborne and reach base has drawn attention, highlighting both the intensity of the incident and the resilience of the platform under extreme conditions.