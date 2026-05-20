Heir to the Singha beer empire sacked after his British brother accused him of a years-long campaign of incestual s3xual abuse

The heir to the Singha beer empire in Thailand has been sacked after his British brother accused him of a years-long campaign of incestual sexual abuse.





Environmental activist Siranudh Scott posted a tearful video alleging that his elder brother, Sunit ‘Pi’ Scott, had abused him between the ages of 12 and 24 in their family’s mansions.





Siranudh, 29, also called out his family, claiming they had all known about the abuse after he played them Sunit’s taped confession, but swept it under the rug.





“Everyone in my family knows it because they listened to the tape I recorded of his confession” but no one took action, he said, declaring that he no longer wanted to be referred to as a “Singha heir”.



“I don’t want to stay in a family that doesn’t value me or have empathy for me,” he added through tears. “I can’t live with this kind of people.”





Siranudh’s brother Sunit had been “dismissed” from all his positions, the conglomerate’s parent company, Boonrawd Brewery Company, said in a statement.





The company “would like to express its deepest regret to Siranudh Scott for what happened”, it said, adding it was cooperating with authorities in their investigations.



It was signed by CEO Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, the two men’s cousin.





He also posted online a letter from Sunit in which the accused man said: “In order to ensure fairness for all parties, I hereby resign from my duties as an employee and executive … until the matter is clarified and conclusively proved.”





Sunit previously denied the accusations of sexual abuse, but acknowledged roughhouse play between boys.





The Bhirombhakdi family are listed as Thailand’s 15th richest by Forbes, which estimates their net worth at US$1.75 billion.





As well as Singha Beer, the group’s other interests include food manufacturing, hotels, power, and property.