Helen Zille Warns South Africa Is Drifting Into Dangerous Alliances — Says Ties With Iran Could Isolate The Country From Key Global Partners





Speaking at the BizNews Conference in Hermanus, Democratic Alliance federal chairperson Helen Zille raised concerns about South Africa’s foreign policy direction, particularly its relationship with Iran.





Zille argued that South Africa appears to be aligning itself with governments that are openly hostile to Western democracies, warning that such alliances could have serious diplomatic and economic consequences.





According to Zille, South Africa’s foreign policy has increasingly positioned the country alongside states that are seen internationally as adversarial to Western interests. She suggested that the government’s stance in global conflicts and diplomatic forums risks creating the perception that South Africa is taking sides in geopolitical battles rather than maintaining a balanced foreign policy.





One of the major concerns she highlighted was how these positions could damage South Africa’s credibility on the global stage and weaken relationships with important trading partners such as the United States and European nations.





Zille also pointed out that international investors pay close attention to a country’s diplomatic stance. She warned that if South Africa is seen as politically aligned with controversial regimes, it could discourage investment and worsen the country’s already fragile economic situation.





She further emphasized that foreign policy decisions should always be guided by South Africa’s national interests, economic stability, and democratic values — rather than ideological alliances.



The Democratic Alliance leader said South Africa should be focused on strengthening relationships that promote trade, economic growth, and international cooperation, instead of positioning itself in ways that could lead to diplomatic isolation.





Her remarks sparked debate at the conference, with supporters agreeing that the country must protect its global reputation, while critics argue that South Africa has the right to pursue an independent foreign policy aligned with the Global South.





Should South Africa continue strengthening ties with countries like Iran, or should it focus on rebuilding stronger relations with Western economies?



