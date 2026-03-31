“HE’S NOT THE OWNER OF THE WHITE HOUSE!” Judge SHUTS DOWN construction on Trump’s $400 million ballroom until it gets approved by Congress, ruling that he overstepped his authority!

BREAKING: “HE’S NOT THE OWNER OF THE WHITE HOUSE!” Bush-appointed judge SHUTS DOWN construction on Trump’s $400 million ballroom until it gets approved by Congress, ruling that he overstepped his authority!





In a fairly scathing ruling, Judge Richard J. Leon declared that “The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner…no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have.”





“Unless and until Congress blesses this project through statutory authorization, construction has to stop!”





That last sentence succinctly sums up Donald Trump’s entire presidency. He has been willfully and flagrantly violating the law left and right, plowing forward into wildly illegal ventures and trying to tear everything down around him faster than the courts can stop him, like a hangry toddler in a room full of traffic cones.





Luckily for us, this creates an all-new set of headaches for Mike Johnson and the Republicans.





Passing the approval for this grotesque show of opulence / apparent post-election loss holdout bunker is going to cost political capital that Johnson does not have to spend, and it’s going to send Trump into a conniption the second he hears about it at a time when he’s already losing his mind over his disastrous Iran war, dumpster approval ratings, and the fact that everybody hates him.





We need to oppose this ballroom at every turn. It’s the People’s House, not Demented Old Pedophile’s House, and he should not get to determine what is built on it.