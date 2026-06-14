Hezbollah releases images claiming high-precision missile strike on Israeli military gathering





Images released today by Hezbollah appear to show a previously undisclosed attack carried out on June 4, 2026, targeting what the group claimed was a gathering point of Israeli troops and military vehicles near the strategic Beaufort Castle area in southern Lebanon.





According to Hezbollah, the strike was conducted using what it described as “specialized precision-guided missiles” against Israeli military positions surrounding the historic hilltop fortress, known locally as Qalaat Al-Shaqif.





The images were published days after the reported incident and are now circulating across regional media and social platforms. Independent verification of the claims, the exact location, and the extent of any damage or casualties has not been confirmed.





The Beaufort Castle area remains one of the most strategically significant locations along the Lebanon-Israel frontier and has frequently been referenced in military statements issued by both sides during periods of heightened tension.



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