HH and Chilufya Tayali are actually more similar than dissimilar- Kasebamashila Kaseba



Kasebamashila Kaseba

OF HH AND TAYALI SIMILARITIES, SHOCKS AND DENIALS

Firstly, HH and Chilufya Tayali are actually more similar than dissimilar.

And where they maybe similar CT maybe better than HH.

For example, while they both claim to be religious, they both seem moved by money than the God, the people and service.

Their records of earnings and profits are public whereas their returns to God as tithes and offerings or returns to government as taxes are private when it should have been better vice versa.

In other words, how much tithes and tax do HH and CT return to God and Country?

Secondly, HH sings and dances for debt or “bwali” or nshima before IMF and any creditor as similarly as Tayali dances for any “bwali” cook or vehicle or house rentals.

Thirdly, HH worked for a multinational before opposition UPND politics just as CT worked for an NGO before EEP opposition politics.

Fourth, HH’s lies, bluffs.and false promises are taken seriously and defended whereas CT lies, bluffs and false promises are not taken seriously but dismissed as jokes except until he defames HH.

For lack of character, HH is really more excited with the Presidency or riches than he shows or admits yet starstruck by other Presidents just as CT is also really excited with his EEP Party Presidency also star struck by other President including HH.

HH is a lonely dictator in an overcrowded UPND party run a one big man syndrome one-man show as he doesn’t like peers or challengers within his party as he partners other Presidents of small parties existing mainly by name and titles like EEP except partner EEP CT.

CT was arrested by EL for HH trumped up treason just as HH has since arrested and rearrested CT for himself.

While, it is most unlikely for CT to become president, it is also most unlikely for CT to arrest HH on frivolous or trumped up treason or sedition or defamation of the President or defamation of the Police IG or defamation of presidential assistant.

That CT has more humanity including for family but less money than HH just as HH has more money bit less humanity than CT.

Fiurther, CT seems more decisive than HH just as CT has more conviction than HH.

In the end, there should be shock, except for the denials and lack of independent appraisal, that CT could be a far better person HH in their similarities.