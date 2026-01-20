HH BREAKS SILENCE ON HEALTH RUMOURS: “I AM FINE – ONLY GOD CONTROLS LIFE

By: Emeldah Chikwati

President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed speculations  circulating on social media and from some opposition members  that his recent absence from the public eye is due to ill health.



During a Diamond TV live program,ministry of information and media permanent secretary Thabo Kawana who  was asked  about  the whereabout of the president and confirm if the president was indeed sick, the PS  emphased
that the president  was fine and later  called  him on phone.



The president  wondered why some people were wishing him dead when it was only God who had control over life .



The president  said he was at his farm in Southern  Province and that  if people were truly worried about his health,they were not going to joke about life and death.


Early January 2026,speculations about the health of president Hakainde Hichilema emerged on social media and from some opposition voices .
Those claims  died down significantly on January 5,when the president appeared in Choma and later addressed a rally.



The president has however not been seen in public for a good number of days now,sparking another wave of speculations about his health and whereabout.

