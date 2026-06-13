HH CALLS FOR UPND UNITY AS CAMPAIGNS KICK OFF IN NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCE



President Hakainde Hichilema has called on UPND members and candidates in North-Western Province to remain united as the party embarks on its election campaigns ahead of the August 13 polls.





Addressing party structures and candidates contesting parliamentary, mayoral, council chairperson and councillor positions, President Hichilema said unity and cohesion were critical to the party’s ability to continue delivering development to the people of Zambia.





The President noted that the meeting also served as an opportunity to congratulate all candidates who had successfully secured adoption to represent the party at various levels.





“As a platform for delivering development, the UPND must remain cohesive and united if we are to continue serving the Zambian people effectively,” President Hichilema said.



He emphasized that the UPND remains the only political party that has fielded candidates in all 226 constituencies across the country, a feat he attributed to the party’s strong organizational structures.





“The UPND is the only party that has managed to field candidates in all 226 constituencies,” he said.





President Hichilema further stated that effective governance requires a well-organized political party operating from ward to national level, adding that the party’s vision of strengthening provincial economies would depend on unity and capacity within provincial structures.