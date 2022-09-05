HH CANNOT BE COMFORTABLE WITH HIS REPUTATION ON THE LINE.

By Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya

I LOOK FORWARD TO HIS STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS THIS FRIDAY, AND I CHALLENGE HIM TO ADDRESS HIMSELF TO THESE ISSUES.

HH is very different from ECL. HH enjoys talking much more than ECL did or does.

Why should people continue damaging his reputation and he remains quite?

On the indiscriminate destruction of mobile money booths in Lusaka, HH has not said a single word.

On the indiscriminate destruction of peoples homes in Kasompe, Chingola – he has not said a single word.

On the unwanted establishment of AFRICOM in Zambia, HH has not given any elaborate position.

On the unfair and prolonged detention of of Sean TEMBO, he has said no word.

On the DPPs waiver of oath of secrecy for which an application was made to him, HH has said nothing.

On Zambia Army involving itself in arresting Zambias in Luapula province, HH has said no word.

On the ZNS Commandant impounding motor vehicles loaded with Mukula, a function of traffic police for motor vehicles and regular police officers for criminal aspects with a legal mandate, HH has said nothing.

On increasing corruption under his UPND administration, HH has said nothing except that his appointees were apprentices of PF in stealing public resources.

Why should the president be so disengaged on such critical issues of development and human rights? Is the president comfortable with our current decline in the level of human rights in the country?

We challenge the president to come out in the open and declare his position on these very sad realities of our time. This Friday is a huge opportunity for the president to address these matters.

We thought of sharing before the president addressed the country, so that people don’t just condemn the president after he has delivered his speech but give him an opportunity to include these matters in his speech.

We hopefully remain One Zambia, One Nation.

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK/05/09/2022