HH EASIEST TO DEFEAT – KAWIMBE



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema will be the easiest incumbent to defeat in the August 13 general elections because Zambians have previously overcome far greater political challenges, Professor Boniface Kawimbe has said.





Prof Kawimbe, a former Minister of Health in the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) administration, said in an interview the country had a strong history of resisting actions that threatened democratic principles.





He noted that Zambians had successfully confronted major political struggles in the past, including the resistance to late former president Frederick Chiluba’s third-term bid, which he described as a defining moment in the defence of democracy.





“We had mammoth tasks like the struggle for independence, transition from the one-party state to a multi-party democracy, third-term bid by former president Chiluba. These were much bigger struggles than what we are facing today. No comparison at all,” Prof Kawimbe said.





Prof Kawimbe said the challenges currently facing the country were not insurmountable because Zambians had the capacity to effect political change through democratic means.





Prof Kawimbe, a member of the Council of Elders, said Zambians were not ready to journey with Hichilema beyond August 13 considering the misery and mess he had caused them over the last five years of his rule.





He said Zambians were awaiting an opposition to take over government in August and facilitate democracy, restoration of a broken economy, and personal freedoms.





“Remember, economically, we are queuing for all the essential commodities. When you are in a state of emergency, all personal freedoms are suspended and the people of Zambia are saying no, we cannot continue along these lines,” Prof Kawimbe.





He challenged opposition political parties to choose one presidential candidate and running mate and select a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) now and hit the ground.





He said the quality of life that President Hichilema and his administration was subjecting Zambians to was degrading and inhumane.





“Our message for the people of Zambia in 2026 is that there is consensus that we do not like the Zambia we have. Secondly, there is consensus that the quality of life has changed,” he said.





Prof Kawimbe said Zambians were expecting more in the August 13 general elections than just removing Hichilema.





“And there is consensus that we definitely have to do more than just removing Hichilema come August 13, 2026, we have to do more than just change the occupant of block 1. If that’s all we’ll have achieved, we’ll consider our efforts as being in vain. We really want to have a government by the people, of the people, for the people,” Prof Kawimbe said.





He said a united opposition had no choice but to choose a single flag bearer and running mate to lead and deliver Zambia from poverty, joblessness, inequalities and injustices.





“One of the things we have missed out over the years is that we have concentrated on the political stream of leadership, who are going to become our councillors, members of parliament or presidents. And we have forgotten about the technocratic stream,” he said.





Prof Kawimbe said Zambians had no patience with an underperforming government, warning that the current regime’s biggest opposition was the people.





“This time around, you have to realise that the patience of the people across the country continues to drop because of the government failures. The fuse of patience is shortening. UNIP were given 27 years, MMD 20, PF 10, UPND nobody knows but Zambians do,” said Prof Kawimbe.



The Mast