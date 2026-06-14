HH IS A SMART POLITICIAN, FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2021 A RULING PARTY CRIED THAT THE OPPOSITION HAD RIGGED ELECTIONS-Currently, ba opposition are faking popularity, the same way ECL faked popularity in 2021 and the results will be the same.





In 2021 people were going to watch musicians at ECL’s rallies and ECL mistook that for popularity. Mundubile & Makebi are making the same mistake-they are walking the same path. The path of ECL.

The same RichBizzy, Chester, including Yo Maps and the friends sang for Lungu in 2021, but Adada terribly lost by over a million votes.





Anyway, my particular message to Binwell Mpundu: wilatutuma, this is just June and you are already talking about rigging elections 😂, elections are in August yama.

They are won on the ballot. I know you can’t guess our campaign strategy that’s why you are panicking. But, relax, HH ali pa ground: just continue holding your music concerts.



(c)Shipungu June 14, 2026