HH must have taken advantage of 2021 vote to make Lungu irrelevant – Siyanga

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone ( The Mast)

HH has failed to take advantage of his 2021 victory to completely make Zambians forget Edgar Lungu, says Namakau Siyanga.

The PF central committee member says PF has learnt lessons in regard to citizens’ engagements especially after its 2021 defeat at the hands of UPND.

In an interview with The Mast, Siyanga said President Hakainde Hichilema’s failure to deliver on his “rosy” campaign promises has led him to deepen his hate for Lungu.

“His last press briefing was all about Edgar Lungu. He explicitly showed and expressed his anger and hate for the man he took over office from. I want to encourage President HH to demonstrate love to his predecessor. This will allow us the young politicians to appreciate the political environment. Today most Zambians have realised the propaganda that tarnished ECL’s name. This has made him a people’s man again. HH must have taken the advantage given to him by the Zambian people in 2021 which would have made ECL irrelevant but this has been eroded because of failures to deliver on campaign promises. Now wherever you go Zambians are saying vintu sivilibwino (things are not okay) and it’s not getting any better soon,” Siyanga said. “Threats to deploy soldiers to curb tribalism and hate speech is a plan to set men and women in uniform on the opposition in general and the former head of state in particular. Let’s not be cheated. We should brace for more hardships. You know when you marry a wife and get divorced there are things both parties start reflecting on. What could have been done better to save the marriage, and if a chance presents itself to remarry both will do the correct thing. I can tell you now that the PF has reflected and now know how and what to do to remain married to Zambians.”

She said it was now common knowledge that Lungu has become a ‘darling and HH wants ensure that he doesn’t appear on the ballot”.

“That is why the man (ECL) is being treated like one who is on house arrest. Imagine what would happen if ECL appeared at a rally? We all know the impact that will have as there shall definitely be crowds never seen before at any political rally,” said Siyanga.