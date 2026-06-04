IRGC says no peace in region without Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Thursday that no lasting calm would be achieved in the Middle East unless Israel withdrew from what it called occupied Lebanese territory and halted attacks on Lebanon.

In a statement issued following recent developments in Lebanon, the IRGC accused Israel of continuing its military operations despite international condemnation and said US efforts presented as peace initiatives had only led to further violence.

The force said Israel had failed to achieve its objectives through war and was now seeking to secure them through agreements backed by Washington. It added that the Lebanese people would not allow Israel to gain through diplomacy what it had failed to obtain on the battlefield.

The IRGC also said Iran’s condition for accepting a regional ceasefire had been a halt to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon. It called on Israel to immediately stop attacks on Lebanese civilians, withdraw from occupied Lebanese areas and recognize Lebanon’s territorial integrity.

“The enemy must immediately stop its attacks on the people of Lebanon and quickly withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories to internationally recognized borders,” the statement said.

The IRGC concluded by pledging continued support for Lebanon and said “no peace in the region will be established” without an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.