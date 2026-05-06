HH REJECTS INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES

…calls for total UPND dominance in Western Province



President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the people of Western Province to deliver a decisive mandate for the ruling UPND in the upcoming August 13 general elections, stating that unified political support is critical for effective governance and development.





Addressing a large crowd at Mongu Grounds on Tuesday evening, President Hichilema said his administration’s ability to deliver on its development agenda depended on having party-aligned representatives at all levels of leadership





He emphasized that a cohesive structure of councillors, mayors, council chairpersons, and Members of Parliament from the UPND would ensure smoother implementation of national projects.





The Head of State urged voters to reject independent candidates, arguing that fragmented representation would weaken the government’s capacity to execute its plans.





His remarks echoed earlier sentiments by UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso, who had called for total support for the ruling party.





President Hichilema further expressed appreciation to the people of Western Province for their support during the 2021 general elections, noting that their vote had contributed significantly to a turning point in Zambia’s political trajectory.





Meanwhile, UPND Deputy National Mobilisation Chairperson Romeo Kang’ombe urged residents to safeguard the electoral process.





He called on voters to remain vigilant and ensure that ballots cast in favour of the President and the UPND were protected, stressing the importance of securing a clear and decisive outcome.





Adding to the party’s message, newly elected National Management Committee member Francis Kope praised the President’s leadership, describing it as inclusive.





He encouraged citizens to trust the party’s direction and allow the government to complete ongoing development initiatives.