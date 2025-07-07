HH SADDENED BY MUFUMBWE TRAGEDY



July 6,2025



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident in Mufumbwe District that claimed two lives during a confrontation linked to illegal mining activities.





He emphasized that every life is sacred and that the loss is deeply felt across the entire nation.



President HICHILEMA has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time.





He described the incident as a wholly avoidable tragedy that should never have happened.



The President stressed that the situation highlights the urgent need to uphold the rule of law, not as a means of punishment, but as a foundation for safety, dignity, and mutual respect.





He called on all Zambians to unite in fostering a peaceful society anchored in legal compliance, national pride, and shared responsibility for one another’s well-being.





According to a statement issued to ZNBC News by State House Chief Communications Specialist CLAYSON HAMASAKA, President HICHILEMA is actively monitoring the developments.





Mr. HAMASAKA said the President continues to receive detailed updates as investigations into the incident progress.



©️UPND MEDIA TEAM