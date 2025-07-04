HH SHAKES UP COPPERBELT LEADERSHIP IN MAJOR DISTRICT COMMISSIONER RESHUFFLE





President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has made changes at the District Commissioner level on the Copperbelt.





According to the changes announced by Copperbelt Permanent Secretary LAWRENCE MWANZA, the President has appointed EVARISTO CHILUMBA as District Commissioner for Mufulira, while MWITWA MWAMBASHI is the new DC for Mpongwe.





The two replace BURTON MUNKOMBA and SABOI KABIKA, whose contracts have not been renewed.



Other changes include PRECIOUS NJEKWA, who has been transferred to Ndola from Chililabombwe, while Ndola DC JOSEPH PHIRI has been moved to Kalulushi.





Kalulushi DC KELLY JIBINGA has been transferred to Chililabombwe.



The President has also renewed the contracts of the Lufwanyama, Chingola, and Masaiti District Commissioners.





Announcing the changes in Ndola, the Copperbelt Permanent Secretary thanked the outgoing District Commissioners for their service to the people of the Copperbelt and wished them well in their future endeavours.





This is according to a statement released to ZNBC News in Ndola.

Credit: ZNBC