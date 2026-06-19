HH/UPND SPENDING SLEEPLESS NIGHTS FOR VOTES – MUSHIMBA



Organized People’s Party (OPP) President Dr. Brian Mushimba has charged that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) is in “panic mode” ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Dr. Mushimba said President Hakainde Hichilema and his team would not be “spending sleepless nights traveling from one province to the other pleading for votes” if they were confident of their record.





_“If the UPND is not in panic mode, the President and team would have not been doing sleepless nights, province to province, begging for votes. The ground has shifted attention from the UPND to the opposition,”_ Dr. Mushimba said.





He cited what he termed UPND’s “disappointing” performance over the past five years, claiming Zambians have now resolved to “retire President Hakainde Hichilema” and elect a new leader from the opposition in 2026.





Dr. Mushimba positioned the OPP as an “alternative voice for Zambians,” arguing that citizens are looking for new solutions to economic and governance challenges.





He further called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to guarantee fairness for all political players.





_“There must be a level playing field. If UPND is campaigning freely, the same should be applied to the opposition,”_ he said.



He was speaking Friday morning during an interview on KBN TV in Lusaka.



Issued by: OPP MEDIA TEAM