HH won’t Die if He misses Lungu’s Funeral makebi Zulu

Former president Lungu’s Family lawyer, Makebi Zulu, says President Hakainde Hichilema should respect the wishes of the late president’s family by not insisting on attending his funeral, arguing that “he won’t die if he misses it.”

Featuring on Emmanuel Mwamba’s podcast, Monday, Zulu said there was no need for President Hichilema to force his presence at the funeral when the family believes his attendance would compromise the dignity of the send-off.

“If the family feels a dignified send-off for president Edgar Chagwa Lungu would require that you are absent, give it to them.

You will not die if you did that, nothing wrong will happen to you if you did that, just yield to the desires of the family,…