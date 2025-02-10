HH’S LAND-LINKED POSITION ABOUT ZAMBIA UPLIFT LAKE TANGANYIKA CORRIDOR STATUS



9th February 2025



MBALA – The Lake Tanganyika Corridor for International Municipals Association, Network and Opportunities is excited about President Hakainde Hichilema’s new position on Zambia being a land-linked country departing from the long held view of land-locked since 1964.





Mbala Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Christopher Mengo Siame who is also Lake Tanaganyika Corridor Coordinator thanked Mr Hichilema for recognising the region as the sleeping economic giant whose time to rise cannot be delayed any longer.



Mr Siame stated that the good policies and political will by the UPND New Dawn Government under President Hichilema will enable the region to pursue commerce, trade and investment opportunities across the five (5) member countries and beyond.





“It is only President Hakainde Hichilema who has come in office and recognised the region as a sleeping economic giant. So for us, the new position of Zambia being land-linked is an opportunity to explore the economic avenues in trade, commerce and investment with the member countries. This private sector driven initiative links Zambia to the rest of the Great Lake Region including Congo DR and Malawi,” Mr Siame Said.





The lake Tanganyika Corridor boasts of a giant market with established robust focal centers operating under the acronym SU-MB-BU-KA-CH i.e. Sambawanga – Tanzania, Mbala – Zambia, Brujumbura – Brundi, Kalemie – Congo DR and Chitipa – Malawi.



However, to unlock the opportunities and potential in the region member countries need to work on effective communication chief among those is the air, water and road network.





“Zambia on her part should urgently work on the road from Kasama to Mbala. But, firstly the stretch between Mbala district and Zombe border needs to be upgraded to a bituminous standard. And the one-stop border posts have to be built at both Zombe and Lumi for they are designated border posts in Mbala. Zambia also needs to upgrade the Mpulungu Habour which is key to enhanced sustainable trade with countries on the Lake Tanganyika Corridor. The Zambian Government should also consider investing in the Passenger ship, Merchant and Commercial vessels,” said Mr Siame.





The Mbala Chamber of Commerce and Industry remains optimistic that more national resources will be channeled to productive areas of the economy as opposed to consumption while maintaining that Zambia cannot progress without production.



(C) THE FALCON