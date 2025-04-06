HICHILEMA ADDRESSES KABWATA RALLY, DIRECTS UPND TO START CAMPAIGNING FOR 2026



President Hakainde Hichilema has kick started his campaign for 2026 with a rally for Kabwata Constituency in Lusaka.



Hichilema addressed the Kabwata rally from Woodlands stadium this afternoon making more promises.



He has called on the other constituencies to equally start mobilizing for 2026. He said the Officials at the grassroots must target the Youth.





The official camping period opens three months before the elections after Parliament is dissolved.



Here is what Hichilema wrote after the rally this afternoon:





The strength of our party, the United Party for National Development (UPND), lies in the strength of the lower structures, especially the polling management committees.





As we approach the 2026 General Elections, all leaders at various levels must work together to mobilize and recruit members, particularly young people. We are committed to improving the living standards of our citizens, and since youth are our country’s future, we will continue implementing targeted programs like free education, skills training, university bursaries, and empowerment initiatives





This was the core message at the community engagement meeting with the Kabwata Polling Management Committees this afternoon.





We commended the Kabwata Member of Parliament and the National Management Committee for organizing a successful membership audit meeting and encouraged all party structures nationwide to follow suit.





We also took the opportunity to express gratitude to artists who have supported us, especially musicians who created songs for our 2021 campaign.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.