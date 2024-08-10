Hichilema nowhere to hide over his corrupt ministers

By Daily Revelation Editor

State House has refuted President Hakainde Hichilema’s own words during his opposition days that he would not allow government officials who were under formal investigation to remain in office.

In a recent interview with Daily Revelation, President Hichilema’s spokesperson, chief communication specialist Clayson Hamasaka, instead claimed that Hichilema was referring to senior government leaders who were appearing before the courts of law and not those who were being investigated.

He said under former president Edgar Lungu, ministers like Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Ronald Chitotela were arrested and even appearing before the courts of law, while coming from their ministerial offices.

“And then people raised an alarm that in terms of even the court processes, and all those things, intimidation of witnesses it will be very hard if someone is coming in a ministerial vehicle with hordes of cadres. This you remember it very well. I think let’s put things into context around that,” said Hamasaka.

Clearly, this is why they say that it is not good to lie because lies by their very nature will need more lies to cover their steps. In his attempts to defend his boss, Hamasaka is now telling more lies, actually refusing the very words Hichilema uttered with his mouth or wrote with his own hands.

His supporters who have buried their heads in the sand, in their predictable foolishness are buying into the same Hamasaka argument that the President was referring to the people who were already under arrest and appearing before the courts of law. Total lies!

In one of his many statements castigating Lungu for keeping corrupt people in government, Hichilema on February 28, 2020 stated that: “Mr. Lungu must act decisively and do the following: 1. Suspend Dr. Chitalu Chilufya to allow for ACC investigations … These are decisions that we would have made today as they are matters of urgency.”

Clearly, in the above statement, Hichilema was not referring to people who were already under investigation, because there is no way one can ask for someone to be fired so that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) can investigate them, if they have already been arrested and appearing before the courts… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hichilema-nowhere-to-hide-over-his-corrupt-ministers/