Hichilema picks live call, dismisses sickness claims, assures farmers on payments





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema last evening personally dismissed rumours about his health and assured farmers of pending payments after unexpectedly picking a live phone call on a live television programme.





The Head of State was put on loudspeaker during the show on Diamond TV last night after Permanent Secretary for Information and Media, Thabo Kawana, called him live on air to address growing speculation that the President was seriously ill and out of public view.





Clearly amused, President Hichilema questioned why such rumours had gained traction, stating that there was nothing like that and confirming that he was well.



“I’m here. I’m fine,” the President said, adding that even when on leave, the responsibilities of leading the country do not stop.





President Hichilema used the moment to speak directly to farmers, acknowledging concerns over delayed payments for maize delivered to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).





The President explained that government initially planned to purchase 500,000 metric tonnes of maize but later increased the figure to 1.6 million metric tonnes after farmers responded positively to calls for increased production.





“That created a funding gap, but the money has now been raised and is with the banks,” the President said.





He admitted that payments had been slow due to logistical challenges, including some farmers lacking bank accounts or mobile money facilities, but said that payments were ongoing.





“We apologise for the delay, but farmers will be paid. That is their money. They worked for it,” he said.



The President further stated that government is working on structured export markets to ensure that surplus maize is absorbed, noting that Zambia produces more maize than it consumes.





Responding to reports suggesting that some people were wishing him dead, President Hichilema expressed concern over what he described as irresponsible talk around life and death.





“It’s only God who controls life. I am here, clearly healthy,” said the President.



By George Musonda



Kalemba January 20, 2026