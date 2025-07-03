HICHILEMA SHALL NOT GET MY VOTE IN 2026 HE HAS BETRAYED ME – SANGWA
TRUSTED CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says he will not vote for President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026 because the Head of State has betrayed his trust by attempting to amend the Constitution.
Sangwa says Zambia does not need any form of Constitution amendment at the moment.
Speaking on ‘Millennium Tonight,’ Tuesday, Sangwa said he did not vote for President Hichilema so he could change the Constitution, but to improve the social and economic status of the country.
He stated that politicians must know that bad decisions had consequences but Zambians were at liberty to make their own decisions.
For me he is not getting my vote along with the Member of Parliament, for me he has betrayed me, I don’t know about others.
Diggers
You would be a fool, or his relative to vote for him again. Never again.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
For you Sangwa Sir SC you are talking of your vote which is only one but for me and my other members in my house we are 8 all the 8 our votes is for President Hakainde Hichilema because out of the 8, one is at UNZA in 4th year on bursary. What happened, is that she first missed the first bursary but on appeal when she was already at Compus that was when the criminal mad Faith Musonda was found with more than K65 million which was corruptly obtained and granbed away from her and this monies which was given to the Ministry of Education, and was again given to HELSB ( Bursary and loans Board) and she was very laucky- under the great HH leadership and government given a 100% scholarship. No more headaches because government has taken over fully. HHs vote
2. Free Education and skills trainings – very powerful and good indeed. I like it we like, HH has our vote as a family because many are benefiting from the family.
3. 20% cash withdraw i benefited. Very good program indeed.
4. The crasy noise hooliganism, insults, beatings by PF cadres under PF. This was very bad and not to think about it again, but HH has worked extremely had to abolish it and we have sanity in the markets, bus stops. There’s peace now. All thesr are votes FOR HH.
5. CDF increase and projects that are being done through CDF. MASSIVE. Vote for HH.
And many more- ba Sangwaaaaaaa! Yih just have to sangwapoooo, otherwise you will remain mulimwamoneni