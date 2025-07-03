HICHILEMA SHALL NOT GET MY VOTE IN 2026 HE HAS BETRAYED ME – SANGWA





TRUSTED CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says he will not vote for President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026 because the Head of State has betrayed his trust by attempting to amend the Constitution.





Sangwa says Zambia does not need any form of Constitution amendment at the moment.





Speaking on ‘Millennium Tonight,’ Tuesday, Sangwa said he did not vote for President Hichilema so he could change the Constitution, but to improve the social and economic status of the country.



He stated that politicians must know that bad decisions had consequences but Zambians were at liberty to make their own decisions.





For me he is not getting my vote along with the Member of Parliament, for me he has betrayed me, I don’t know about others.



