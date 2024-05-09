HICHILEMA STANDS NO CHANCE OF RETAINING POWER IN 2026…an electoral tsunami coming, will hit Hichilema, UPND badly – MSONI

HICHILEMA STANDS NO CHANCE OF RETAINING POWER IN 2026 – MSONI

…an electoral tsunami coming, will hit Hichilema, UPND badly

By Fox Reporter

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema stands no chance of retaining power in the forthcoming General election in 2026, opposition All Peoples Congress leader Nason Msoni has charged.

Commenting on former vice president Enoch Kavindele’s statement suggesting that President Hichilema is doing well, Msoni said Kavindele was misleading the Head of State.

“We sincerely hope that the former Vice president of the Republic Mr. Enock kavindele will use his immense political experience to immediately offer counselling on site to President Hakainde Hichilema immediately after losing the 2026 elections.

We are surprised that Mr Kavindele a seasoned political operator hasn’t picked up the vibrations and the movements on the ground in favour of regime change,” he said.

Msoni said what was more shocking is the level and extent of deception people like Kavindele were drawing in helping President Hichilema lose the 2026 election.

“Truth be told Mr Hichilema stands no chance in a million years of being re-elected back into office for a second term as the majority voters and citizens view him as a political disaster. He has miserably failed in all key area of leadership. So for Mr Kavindele to be insisting that Hichilema is not losing the 2026 polls, in a way this amounts to living in denial from the political reality that is obtaining on the ground. It is undeniable fact that the majority of our citizens are frustrated and angry against the failure of this government to deliver deliverables as promised,” he said.

A former UPND – Alliance partner in the 2021 elections, Msoni has urged Kavindele to prepare himself to consor and mourn with President Hichilema as the situation on the ground speaks the exit of the UPND – Alliance.

“We do hope that Mr Kavindele will make himself available to offer the much needed counselling to Mr Hichilema soon after losing the 2026 polls. Undoubtedly a good number of Mr Hichilema’s supporters will definitely have disappeared at that point in time. No sitting President in modern times with such negative showings and narratives has gone on to win a second term of office. It is fair and proper to prepare the man for a possible loss of the 2026 elections than to feed him with false hope of winning the elections. Clearly that will never happen,” he said.

He has warned of an electoral Tsunami coming which will hit the UPND badly.

“Certainly there is an electoral tsunami on the way coming ahead of the 2026 elections. The man has literally fought everybody including the church. “So how do you win elections “. His treacherous behaviour and betrayal of those who previously campaigned for him will certainly come back to haunt him. In a nutshell it will help Mr Hichilema to stand down and serve himself from a very embarrassing and humiliating defeat as the electoral tide is certainly against him. This environment is highly hostile and charged and cannot sustain a stolen election,” Msoni warns.