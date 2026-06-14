HICHILEMA URGES MUCHINGA TO RETURN UPND TO POWER



By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso



President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the people of Muchinga Province to return the UPND to government in the August 13, 2026 elections.





Speaking on arrival at Chinsali Airstrip ahead of a scheduled meeting with candidates participating in this year’s elections, the President urged aspiring candidates to campaign for the party.





He said that for the people of Muchinga to continue benefiting from the Constituency Development Fund, the UPND must be allowed to remain in government.





Mr Hichilema added that, as a party, the UPND has love for the people of Muchinga and remains committed to delivering development.



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