Hichilema wants loyal MPs, urges Solwezi to vote for UPND candidates only

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appealed to the electorate in Solwezi not to let him down in the upcoming general elections by voting for candidates outside the ruling UPND.

The Head of State said he requires loyal Members of Parliament (MPs) who will consistently support him and the ruling party’s motions in Parliament to ensure smooth governance.

President Hichilema said this upon arrival at Solwezi Airport this, where he addressed scores of residents who turned up to welcome him for his one day working visit.

He urged voters who might have reservations about specific local candidates to look at the bigger picture, focus on the achievements of his administration, and cast their votes in his support.

“Don’t let me down. This is my home, the birthplace of UPND. If you don’t want a particular candidate, think of me,” President Hichilema said.

The President expressed disappointment with past political developments where some lawmakers exhibited disloyalty by voting against Bill 7, which was aimed at expanding development and representation.

He named Mazabuka MP Gary Nkombo, Ikelenge MP Elijah Muchima, Nominated MP Elias Mubanga, and Mwinilunga MP Newton Samakayi as those who went against the party positions on the bill.

President Hichilema noted that without the passage of Bill 7, the government would not have been able to create new constituencies in Solwezi, Kalumbila, Mwinilunga, and Zambezi, nor would it have secured proportional representation for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The Head of State explained that due to a lack of an absolute majority from MPs at the time, the party had to rely on lawmakers from opposition political parties to pass the bill.

“That is a mistake we don’t want to make going forward that’s why we don’t need divisions right now,” the Head of State said urging electorates to vote for only UPND candidates in the forthcoming polls.

Kalemba June 13, 2026