HIGH-STAKES DIPLOMACY! PAKISTAN RUSHES TO GENEVA AS US-IRAN PEACE DEAL ENTERS FINAL HOURS



A major diplomatic breakthrough may be just around the corner as Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, heads to Geneva tonight to help finalize a potentially historic agreement between the United States and Iran.





In a dramatic turn of events, uncertainty surrounded the negotiations only hours ago, with no confirmation on where the deal would be signed. Now, top-level diplomatic activity suggests momentum is rapidly building behind the scenes.





Dar’s sudden trip has fueled speculation that negotiators are entering the final phase of discussions aimed at easing tensions and securing a long-awaited agreement.





Diplomatic sources say progress has accelerated significantly, raising hopes that an announcement could be imminent. If successful, the deal could mark a major turning point in regional stability and international relations, with the world closely watching developments in Geneva..