Hijacked Buildings in South Africa: The Truth Behind the Myth of “Foreign Takeovers”



There is a growing and dangerous myth in South Africa that foreign nationals are “taking over buildings” and getting away with it. This narrative is misleading, incomplete, and contradicted by what South African documentaries, court records, police investigations, and major newspapers have consistently reported over the years.





Here are the facts.



Hijacked buildings in South Africa are not taken over by foreigners. They are overwhelmingly seized and controlled by South African criminal syndicates. These are organised gangs that exploit weak building management, corrupt officials, abandoned properties, and slow legal processes.





How building hijacking actually works



Building hijacking follows a well-documented criminal pattern:



South African criminal gangs identify abandoned or poorly managed buildings, mostly in inner cities.





They illegally take control by removing lawful caretakers, threatening owners, or forging documents.



They install their own “management” structures, often using violence, intimidation, and extortion.





Rent is then collected illegally from anyone desperate enough to need shelter.



The people living in these buildings include:



South Africans



Zimbabweans



Mozambicans



Malawians



Nigerians



Other foreign nationals





Everyone pays rent to South African criminal gangs.

Foreign nationals are tenants, not owners. They do not control the buildings. They do not have the political, legal, or criminal infrastructure to hijack properties and evade law enforcement on that scale.





Why foreigners end up in hijacked buildings



Many migrants:



Work low-paying jobs



Have no access to formal rental markets



Are excluded by landlords demanding documents, deposits, or credit histories



Hijacked buildings become a last resort, not a criminal strategy.





Who is really responsible?



The crisis is driven by:



Organised South African crime syndicates



Corrupt officials who look the other way



Property owners who abandon buildings



Weak municipal enforcement





A housing shortage in major cities



Blaming foreigners distracts from the real criminals and delays real solutions.



What newspapers and investigations have shown





South African media has repeatedly exposed:



South African hijacking “kingpins” operating openly



Illegal rent collection networks



Links to drug trade, human trafficking, and extortion





Victims being both South Africans and foreign nationals



This is not hidden information. It has been widely reported for years.



The danger of misinformation





When facts are ignored:



Innocent people become targets



Violence is misdirected



Criminals continue operating untouched



Communities are divided instead of protected





If you read newspapers, watch investigative documentaries, or follow court cases, this reality is clear.



The issue is not nationality. The issue is organised crime.



Until South Africans confront the truth, hijacked buildings will remain a weapon used by criminals—while ordinary people, local and foreign, continue to suffer.