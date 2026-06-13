HON CHIPOKA CALLS ON ZAMBIANS TO REJECT SCAMMERS AND VOTE FOR DEVELOPMENT

Former Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Hon. Chipoka Mulenga MP “Wabantu” has urged Zambians to rally behind President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government by voting them back into office on 13th August, saying the country needs continuity of development instead of a return to scandal-ridden leadership.

Speaking during a community engagement in Chingola West, Hon. Chipoka told residents that the choice before voters is clear: progress under the New Dawn administration or a return to “scammers” who failed to deliver during their time in power. He singled out opposition leader Mr. Brian Mundubile and his team, stating that they must first clear their names with Zambians over road project scandals.

“These are the same people who were entrusted with public funds to build roads for our people, but they failed to implement projects while misusing taxpayers’ money,” Hon. Chipoka said. “How can they now come back and ask for your vote when they never accounted for the billions that disappeared under their watch?”

He contrasted the opposition’s record with President HH’s achievements: Free Education that restored dignity to learners, CDF increased to K60 million per constituency for local development, recruitment of over 30,000 teachers and thousands of health workers, and expanded Social Cash Transfer grants for the elderly ,people with disabilities and Peaceful environment in the Country.

Hon. Chipoka warned that voting for the opposition would reverse these gains. He called on Chingola West residents and all Zambians to protect development by voting for President Hichilema and the UPND. “Your vote is your power. Use it to keep Zambia moving forward, not backward,” he said.

Copperbelt Implementors Team