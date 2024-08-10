HON CHITOTELA, HON CHILANGWA IN HIGH SPIRITS



….despite being in incarceration at Mansa Correctional Facility



Mansa… Saturday August 10, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



Incarcerated Pambashe PF Member of Parliament Hon Ronald Kaoma Chitotela and his Kawambwa Central counterpart Hon Nickson Chilangwa have said they remain in high spirits despite being in incarceration.



And the lawmakers have made it clear that they will not shave as a way of protesting for what they have termed as “injustice of the highest order”.



The two lawmakers have been incarcerated at Mansa Correctional Facility after being convicted by the Kawambwa Subordinate Court.



They said this after PF Members of Parliament led by Shiwang’andu PF Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo visited them this morning.



Other MPs were Luapula Constituency PF Member of Parliament Hon Eng Chanda Katotobwe, Bangweule PF Member of Parliament Hon Anthony Kasandwe and Mpika Central PF Member of Parliament Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga.



Hon Chitotela expressed shock that he was convicted despite proving his innocence.



He said this too shall pass.



Hon Chitotela said he is a political prisoner and being persecuted simply because he is a PF lawmaker.



And Hon Chilangwa said this kind of injustice shall not go unnoticed.



He said there are a lot of cases committed by the UPND that have gone without any action from law enforcement agencies.



The Kawambwa Central lawmaker cited the k!lling of Jackson Kungo in Solwezi on the voting day and other criminal cases committed by well known UPND sympathizers.



He said someone, one day will pay for this mess.



Other people who have been incarcerated include Kawambwa Council Chairperson Chifumbe Kalumba, Kunda Chitotela, Chabu Chitotela and Davy Kaniki.



And speaking to journalists shortly after visiting the incarcerated lawmakers, Hon Kampyongo said the PF lawmakers saw it fit to visit their colleagues at Mansa Correctional Facility just to give them the support they need at this crucial time.



“We have visited our colleagues Hon Chitotela, Hon Chilangwa, our Kawambwa Council Chairperson Chifumbe and other colleagues who are in incarceration this morning. Of course they are in high spirits and they are conveying their greetings to all the PF family and the people of Zambia. They are okay and they have remained strong. We are here because we want to give them the full support they need,” said Hon Kampyongo.



“Indeed most of the people are in Mungwi for ‘Ukusefya Pangw’ena’ for the Bemba speaking people but we cannot go there when our colleagues are in incarceration. We know the importance of this ceremony but we saw it fit to visit our colleagues here at Mansa Correctional Facility and just to give them moral support.”



Hon Kampyongo emphasized the need for the people to remain united in order to improve the governance system of the country.