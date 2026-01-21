Matero Member of Parliament, and Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General, Hon. Miles Sampa remain incarcerated following his arrest.

Police Charge, Arrest and Detain Miles Sampa

…President Hakainde Hichilema accused Miles Sampa of committing a crime…

The Zambia Police have charged Matero Member of Parliament and Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Hon. Miles Sampa of transmitting deceptive communication under the Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025 Transmission of deceptive electronic communication.

This is in relation to a Facebook post he made accusing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of setting up an illegal polling staion.

Police have refused to grant him police bond and Sampa remains detained at Lusaka Central Police Station.

In his phone-in interview with Diamond TV Live, President Hakainde Hichilema accused Miles Sampa of committing a crime by his allegations that the ECZ set up an illegal polling station.

Sampa later apologised stating that he relied upon deep concerns about an ungazzetted polling station mounted in Lilayi.

The residents also complained that only bused voters from Chilanga area were using the facility expressing further anxieties that the polling station could have been mounted illegally for the benefit of the ruling UPND.

Infact when results came, they demonstrated Sampa’s concern. This is the only place where the UPND candidate was leading(Morgan Muunda 74, Bright Nundwe 7, Mohammad Mutete 4, other candidates got zeros 0).