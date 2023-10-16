HON SYAKALIMA SHOULD BE FIRED

…. for demeaning the people of Luapula province, says former Mwansabombwe DC

Mwansabombwe… Monday October 16, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Education Minister Hon Douglas Syakalima should be fired for demeaning the people of Luapula province, says former Mwansabombwe District Commissioner Jacob Chilufya.

Last week, Hon Syakalima told Parliament that Luapula Province has remained the poorest and least developed region because of the poverty of the minds of the people in the province.

But Mr. Chilufya says if President Hakainde Hichilema cares about the people of Luapula province, he should consider firing Hon Syakalima immediately.

Mr Chilufya says the language used by the Minister is insult!ng to the people of Luapula province and he should be relived off his duties saying he does not mean well for the country.

“I cannot hide this from you my brother, we are at pains to learn that a whole Minister can call us that we suffer from poverty of the mind. The people are upset and he (Hon Syakalima) cannot continue in that office if President Hakainde Hichilema cares for us. He should immediately fire him for using such a language against the people who voted for the UPND. How many people voted for the UPND in the previous elections?”

“We are not happy with such sentiments. The sentiments simply mean that we are all dull in the province. This party UPND does not care for the people and that’s why they have resorted to insult!ng us. But this party in government should not forget that the people of Luapula province added value for them to even form government. Because of the votes that the people of Luapula gave to President Hichilema resulted in Hon Syakalima to be appointed as a minister.”

He said the people of the province are not poor in mind as they utilize God given resources to advance their lives such as farming, fishing and other ventures.

He added that the province is also endowed with mineral resources such as sugilite which is illegally mined by a few individuals for their selfish gains.

Mr Chilufya said it would be a grave mistake for President Hichilema to keep in that office unless he had the blessings of the head of state in issuing such a careless statement.