Hormuz pressure has defeated US Iran strategy, Supreme Leader adviser says

Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said Iran’s growing power had reshaped the regional balance and forced President Donald Trump to seek a temporary deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“The West’s long-feared nightmare has materialized,” Velayati wrote on X, adding that Iran’s rising power had changed the “strategic map.”

He claimed Reuters and The Guardian had acknowledged that Trump needed a temporary agreement to reopen Hormuz, calling it “the collapse of the Iran pressure doctrine” and “a victory for the resistance.”

Velayati also warned regional states against what he described as the “illusion of appeasement,” saying the emerging balance of power would not be built on weakening Iran-backed groups.

“Diplomatic wishful thinking carries a heavy price – lasting peace grows from a balance of power, not from hollow, unbacked commitments,” he wrote.