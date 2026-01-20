HOW LYING SAMPA COULD HAVE CAUSED THE LOSS OF LIVES.



BY MWENDENGE



Falsehoods can lead to loss of lives if not well handled. Imagine if people rose and burnt down the ECZ structure and became uncontrollable that they became violent by attacking ECZ officials and the Zambia Police reacted?

How many lives would we have lost just because of the careless of one person by the name of Kilometer Sampa?





Kilometer Sampa must account and prove to his allegations. This will help us as get to August Elections were people will be communicating facts.





We shouldn’t hide behind a keyboard to perpetrate falsehoods.