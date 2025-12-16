⚡ Hugo Broos Apologises to South Africa Over Mbokazi Remarks — Clarifies Comments and Defends Himself ⚽🇿🇦





Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has publicly apologised to South Africans following backlash over comments he made about defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi. His words, which sparked outrage on social media and accusations of racism and sexism, were misunderstood, Broos says, and he insists that he never intended to offend anyone.





In his statement, Broos said he regrets the way his comments were interpreted and apologises to the football community, the nation, and anyone who felt hurt. He stressed: “I am not racist or sexist, as some have claimed. My frustration was about football, not about race or gender.”





Broos explained that his criticism of Mbokazi came from concern over the young player’s discipline and professional behaviour. He highlighted that Mbokazi is immensely talented, still very young, and has great potential to succeed internationally — but that he lacks guidance and needs to focus on his career.





The coach noted that Mbokazi, being a rising star, attracts a lot of attention — both positive and negative. This fame, according to Broos, can sometimes distract players, and he emphasised the importance of staying disciplined and making good decisions on and off the field.





One moment that particularly concerned Broos was the red card Mbokazi received against Zimbabwe. He said that after seeing that incident, it became clear that something was not right and that the player needed mentoring to get back on the right path.





Broos also mentioned past issues, such as Mbokazi missing schedules or arriving late, which frustrated him as coach. He clarified that these were professional concerns, not personal attacks, and that he wants the player to realise his full potential.





Ending his statement, Broos urged South Africans and fans to focus on the player’s growth rather than misunderstandings over his comments. He said he remains committed to guiding the national team to success and helping young stars like Mbokazi thrive on the international stage