Hulk Hogan’s daughter is continuing to voice skepticism over the circumstances of her father’s death

Brooke Hogan is continuing to voice skepticism over the circumstances of her father Hulk Hogan’s death, saying she is willing to personally pay for an autopsy to “protect his dignity and legacy.”

Just two days after publicly calling the wrestling icon’s chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) diagnosis “weird,” the 37-year-old took to Instagram to explain why the news had left her “shocked.”

“I don’t think anyone thinks there’s foul play suspected,” Brooke wrote in an Instagram Story, “but the man had a very complicated medical history.” She claimed she had seen “MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels” from her father in recent months before “all of a sudden everything was different.”

Brooke’s latest comments come after she initially “freaked out” upon hearing that Hulk had allegedly been cremated without an autopsy following his July 24 death at age 71. She later clarified, “He has not been cremated, and [his wife, Sky Daily] is doing the research.”

The reality TV alum also said she was puzzled by the leukemia diagnosis because her father had “no family history” of cancer, was “going to an anti-aging specialist,” and “took the most care of his body.”

“Being through all the surgeries, you have to do a blood panel before any major surgery,” Brooke told the Bubba the Love Sponge radio show earlier this week. “How did nobody catch a high white blood count? That’s what bothers me the most.”

Brooke added that one doctor once told her, “His blood is like a 25-year-old’s.”

Despite her doubts, an official report from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center last week stated Hulk’s cause of death as acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) amid a battle with leukemia.

Hulk Hogan born Terry Bollea was a wrestling superstar of the 1980s and ’90s, later becoming a pop culture figure through reality TV and endorsements. He is survived by his wife, Sky Daily (married in 2023), Brooke, and his 35-year-old son, Nick Hogan, from his marriage to Linda Hogan.

Brooke, who says she asked to be removed from her father’s will and did not attend his funeral, insisted: “My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it.”