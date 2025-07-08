HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION STATEMENT ON THE CLASH BETWEEN THE DEFENCE AND SECURITY FORCE AND THE INFORMAL AND UNLICENSED MINERS IN MUFUMBWE DISTRICT OF NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE





7th July 2025

The violent clash between the informal miners and the security personnel at Kinkonge Gold Mine in Mufumbwe District of North-Western Province that resulted into deaths and injuries on 6th July 2025, is deeply concerning and the Human Rights Commission calls for restrain and calm to avoid aggravating the situation.





The loss of lives is deeply regrettable and the Commission calls for thorough investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths as well as prevent disproportionate use of force and protect lives in future operations.





The right to life is so sacred and fundamental that its protection must be prioritised in all circumstances, especially during law enforcement. Therefore, the Commission is calling for thorough investigations and subject the perpetrators of the grave violation of the right to life to the due process of the law in line with Article 12 of the Constitution of Zambia, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia and other written laws and procedures.





Further, the safety and lives of police and other security officers is paramount and the Commission condemns the attacking of the Law Enforcement Officers, which resulted into injuries.





The Commission is appealing to the informal and unlicensed miners to heed the Government call for them to vacate the mining area and engage in constructive dialogue in order to find a lasting solution to illegal mining.





Meanwhile, the Commission is calling on the deployed Law Enforcement Officers to strictly adherence to the due process and the Rule of Law in addressing illegal mining activities in order to prevent any harm and respect human rights and dignity





(Original Signed)

Mweelwa Muleya

Director-Education, Training and Spokesperson

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION