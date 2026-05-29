HUNDREDS WILL WITHDRAW, OUR MPs WILL GO UNOPPOSED, BRAGS UPND



29th May2026



UPND Chairperson for Elections Likando Mufalali says many ruling party candidates are likely to go unopposed because most independent candidates withdrawing from the race are UPND members who initially made decisions out of anger.





And former Justice minister Princess Kasune, who has gone unopposed in Keembe Constituency after her contender withdrew, says when people withdraw from the race, it means they see they are not going to win.





However, NGOCC is calling on the police and relevant law enforcement agencies to urgently investigate reports and allegations surrounding candidate withdrawals and any possible acts of intimidation, harassment or coercion.





According to the UPND’s official Facebook pages, as of Wednesday, the party already had 15 MPs who had gone unopposed in their…



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