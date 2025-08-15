Husband suffocated to de@th by 100kg wife after she fell out of bed on top of him

A man’s life has been cut short after his 220lb wife lost her balance and fell on him in a tragic accident.

The tragic events occurred on Monday, August 11, in Campanha on the outskirts of Porto, Portugal.

The 59-year-old was reportedly smothered to death after his wife fell out of bed and got wedged against a wall.

It was gathered that the woman stumbled as she got out of bed and crushed her partner, who had been lying on the floor.

Neighbours were alerted to the tragic situation by the woman’s screams after she became trapped between the bed and the wall.

They are said to have rushed to their help in the early hours of Monday morning, August 11. The neighbours managed to lift her off him, but he was already unconscious by the time firefighters and paramedics got there.

Efforts of medical responders to revive him after he went into cardiac arrest were unsuccessful.

The woman’s weight is believed to be a key factor in why she was unable to get up after getting trapped.

It took five men to lift her off her partner, Portuguese daily Correio da Manha has reported.

Portuguese cops have investigated, but determined it was a freak accident and ruled out foul play.

One source close to the investigation said: “It’s been categorised as an accidental asphyxia.

“It’s obviously a very unusual death but there was no criminal intent.

“It was a stumble by the woman as she got out of bed and tried to move closer to her husband who was lying on the floor that led to what happened.”

The dead man’s partner is understood to have been offered grief counselling.

They had lived together as husband and wife for several years, according to local media reports.

However, they had not been formally married.