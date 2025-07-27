“I am 94 years old. I will not be intimidated”- Rupert Murdoch in response to  $10 billion   Trump’s lawsuit

“I am 94 years old. I will not be intimidated,” said media mogul Rupert Murdoch in response to the $10 billion lawsuit filed by Trump’s legal team against his prized publication, The Wall Street Journal.





The suit centers on a 2003 birthday card allegedly sent by Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, which reportedly included a risqué drawing and message. Trump has denied any involvement, calling it “fake” and defamatory.





Trump faces a steep legal burden to win defamation claims as a public figure in the U.S., where he must prove the Journal published false information with actual malice.





Rupert Murdoch owns a global media empire that includes The Wall Street Journal, The Times and The Sunday Times (UK), The Sun, The Australian, HarperCollins, Herald Sun, Sky News Australia and the Fox Corporation, which includes Fox News and Fox Sports.