I am BROKE and  jobless…Incase you have any spare change remember me- Lily Mutamz

To the Zambian People make sure you make the right decision. I have whole heartedly Campaigned, advocated as a volunteer without salary or funding, it’s called Sacrifice…At the end of the day it is you that will suffer if you decide to keep UPND in power.

I will look for a job as a cleaner in the UK and survive, for now I am off work to f¡ght for Zambia for FREE…Let’s do this!





Incase you have any spare change remember me in your kingdom, I am BROKE it’s not even things, I am jobless, I couldn’t do this social media work if I was in full time employment.

It is impossible who will allow you? From now till August 2026 I will be more broke, it’s a season to help you make the right decision…Ala nalipya it’s not even things!



Yours Truly



BROKE ADVOCATE 💔



Lily Mutamz Tv