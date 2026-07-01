I AM COMING  TO THE PRESIDENCY WITH ALOT OF EXPERIENCE…  vote for CF and don’t fall for UPND slogans – KALABA

I AM COMING TO THE PRESIDENCY WITH ALOT OF EXPERIENCE – KALABA



… vote for CF and don’t fall for UPND slogans.





CHOMA, WEDNESDAY, JULY 01, 2026 [ SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First party president Harry Kalaba says he is coming to serve as Republican President with alot of experience having held various top Government positions.





Speaking when he featured on Radio Maanu in Choma this morning, Mr. Kalaba urged Zambians to give him and the CF an opportunity to rule so that dignity is restored to the country.



He urged Zambians not fall for UPND slogans because they have done nothing to warrant re – election in August this year.





” I am coming to the Presidency with alot of experience. Vote for CF and don’t fall for UPND slogans. We are an open political party and give me an opportunity to run the affairs of the country. What has the UPND done for them to continue,” Mr. Kalaba said.





And Mr. Kalaba said despite the country recording a single – inflation rate, the prices of essential goods and services continue to skyrocket.





He said majority of Zambians cannot afford to have three meals per day because money is scarce.



” This Government has been insisting on the single – digit inflation rate, this might sound good but the truth is that most Zambians don’t have money in their pockets. Money is in the hands of outsiders and as it stands the Zambian people are still struggling to meet their daily needs,” Mr. Kalaba said.





” In simple terms, single digit inflation rate means there is limited money and alot of commodities that should be bought. It means the prices of commodities must be very cheap, but that is not happening, the prices have continued skyrocketing, where is the problem,” he said.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba said once in Government CF will begin to empower Zambians in order to reduce poverty levels.





“We are proposing a situation where we begin to empower Zambians. We have a situation where Zambians are not empowered, we have concentrated more on empowering foreigners, there is nothing wrong with that, but charity begins at home because poverty levels have gone up,” Mr. Kalaba said.



#SmartEagles2026.