I am deeply humbled and honoured to accept the appointment as the Vice National Chairman of PF- Charity Katongo

Charity Katongo Banda writes…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*

I am deeply humbled and honoured to accept the appointment as the Vice National Chairman of the Patriotic Front (PF).

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to our Party President, Mr Miles Bwalya Sampa, for the confidence and trust he has placed in me to serve in this important role.

Now, more than ever, our party needs to look inward and find our strength again. This is a time for us to unite more than ever before.

We must find the same spirit of togetherness that we had when we were led by our founding father, the late President Michael Chilufya Sata.

President Sata taught us that the Patriotic Front is a movement for the people.

He encouraged us to stay united, to fight for the poor and the vulnerable, and to put the needs of the Zambian people first.

This is not a time for selfish ambition, It is not time to argue over who is more popular or to focus on personal goals.

True leadership is about our ability to work together for the people, not about individual pride.

The strength of our party is not found in our names, but in our shared purpose, we must come together for the greater good of the Patriotic Front and the nation.

As I take on this responsibility, my focus will be on bringing people together.

I ask all members of the party to put aside their differences and join hands.

Let us honour the memory of the two great men who had the opportunity to lead both our party and the nation at large, late president Michael Sata and the late president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, by becoming the strong, caring force they wanted us to be.

I thank President Miles Bwalya Sampa once again for this appointment. I am ready to work, to listen, and to help lead us toward a united and bright future.

Charity Katongo Banda

Vice National Chairman

Patriotic Front (PF)