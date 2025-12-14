I am deeply proud of my wife – Ned Nwoko expresses pride in Laila Charani as he makes lifetime promise to her

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has expressed pride in his wife, Laila Charani.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter pages, the politician shared a video of their visit to her travel agency, expressing how proud he is of her. He noted how his Moroccan wife has transformed a bold vision into a structured and growing agency that is building credible international relationships

He said that as Laila continues to expand the agency’s footprint and global relevance, the future remains very promising. Ned promised to continue to give her my full support.

Yesterday, Laila and I had the honour of paying a courtesy visit to His Excellency, Peter Guschelbauer, the Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, where we engaged in meaningful discussions on international cooperation. We discussed bilateral matters, particularly in the areas of trade and commerce, tourism, education, sports, and parliamentary relations.

I am deeply proud of how far my wife, Laila, has taken MNS Travel & Tours Ltd, transforming a bold vision into a structured and growing agency that is building credible international relationships.

As she continues to expand the agency’s footprint and global relevance, the future of MNS Travel & Tours remains very promising. As always, I will continue to give her my full support”.

Since his separation from Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko has been channelling his love and energy to Laila