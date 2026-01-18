I can only marry a billionaire – Tianna



SECULAR Zambian music singer Tianna says she can only marry a man who is a billionaire with sexual discipline, morals, and integrity.





Speaking during a live video response, Tianna said she would not even mind whether a man loves her or not, as long as he has a lot of money.





The remarks followed a question from a male fan who asked what he needed to do to stand a chance of marrying the singer.



According to Tianna, love is not an important aspect of a relationship, as she believes it is fleeting.





“Like for me, money is very important to me. You have to have a lot of money. Love is not really important. It fades. Sometimes, you don’t even need to love someone to be with them. For as long as they are a good person and treating you like a human being, then thats enough. Anyway, that’s just my point of view,” she said.





“I don’t even care if you don’t love me like that. As long as you are a good person, you will treat other people in a good way, even if you don’t love them. Just be a good person in general and be a billionaire.”





Tianna also took a swipe at “understanding girlfriends” who are comfortable dating men who give them K500 per month.





“I know tuma “understanding girlfriends” will say no money is not important. That’s why you find yourself with K500 for upkeep. Men take care of what they love,” she advised.



By Catherine Pule



Source: Kalemba, January 17, 2026