I demand the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. M’membe- Edgar Lungu

Good evening fellow Zambians.

Yesterday, we learnt with a heavy heart, the unfair arrest of Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M´membe who was subsequently charged with sedition by state police. Given the fact that the offence is bondable under Zambian laws, we anticipated a swift release of the opposition leader after the charge but alas, Dr. M´membe has remained in detention away from his wife and children as we speak.

We are concerned that officers overseeing the case are reported to have ´evaporated into thin air’, making it impossible for his lawyers to secure bond for Dr. M´membe this afternoon.



This is a clear gross abuse of due process of the law and must not be condoned in a democratic country like Zambia that respects the rule of law.

The continued detention of a citizen who is entitled to police bond is a gross violation of the fundamental rights as enshrined in our constitution these public servants including the Republican President swear to uphold. Time will come when police officers abusing the law in the notorious name of punitive politics will be made to account and pay in their personal capacity and many will regret in heavy tears. There is time for everything!

On behalf of the Patriotic Front and indeed many Zambians, I demand the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. M’membe in accordance with our national laws. This political oppression, persecution and police brutality which is escalating under the New Dawn Government is ´off-side in football terms´ and must end.

Let´s pray for Dr. M’membe and others such as Hon. Ronald Chitotela-PF MP, Hon Nickson Chilangwa-PF MP, Madam Saboi Imboela- NDC leaders, Hon. JJ Banda Petauke MP, including artiste Jackson Chama aka ´Why Me´ who has been in detention Kalomo for five months now to be given justice. My heart bleeds for these our dear friends and citizens.

Colleagues, it is our national duty to support and offer solidarity to all Zambians under state persecution. I pray President Hakainde Hichilema appreciates and reciprocates this gesture as a personal beneficiary of our political grace, brotherly love and human heart for fellow citizens in past times.

It is hard for our friends in detention and their dear families, I personally can attest to this. Colleagues in detention, we are with you, please stay strong and pray to God because it is always dark before sunrise!

God bless you.

Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth Republican President

PF President

UKA Alliance Member