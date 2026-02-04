Mr P— 🗣️ “I don’t like the ‘African Category’ Grammy award. you give me a Grammy award and classify it under ‘African Category’, I will not be happy.





Peter of P-Square Shares how he feels on the ‘African Category’ at the Grammys.



While speaking in a recent interview, Peter questioned why the GRAMMYs created an “African Music” category in the first place. According to him, nobody has ever heard of an American category or an Asian category, so why is Africa always separated?





He explained that even countries like Russia have their own version of the Grammys, yet they still feel the need to create a special African section instead of letting African music compete freely with the rest of the world.





Peter made it clear that African music has gone global and doesn’t need to be boxed or treated like a side attraction. To him, music should be judged as music — not by continent.





And honestly… the way I see it, he’s spitting the raw truth.



Is the African category real recognition… or just another polite way of separating us?