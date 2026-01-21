“I Feel a Little Bit Important” – Tiwa Savage Reveals She Is President Tinubu’s Neighbor





Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has shared an intriguing detail about her current living situation, disclosing that her home is located right next to the residence of President Bola Tinubu.





A “Safe Haven” in Ikoyi



During a 2026 documentary interview with content creator Korty EO, the singer described her current abode in Ikoyi as a temporary sanctuary. When Korty remarked on the high-level security and the impressive nature of the property, Tiwa explained that the tight security is largely due to the President living directly across from her.

https://youtube.com/shorts/F95rVFay5eM?si=23F9a6UJd_oHNbRP





Building a Dream Home



The “Somebody’s Son” crooner clarified that despite the prestige of her current location, it is not her permanent base. She revealed that she is currently constructing a new house elsewhere, which is scheduled for completion next year. Until then, she enjoys the safety and status that comes with her current address.





She told Korty:



“To be honest, this is like my temporary place. I am building one I bought somewhere, but it’s not ready until next year. So this is like my safe haven till then. I feel safe. I feel safe actually. I actually feel a little bit important ’cause the president’s house is in front,”





President Tinubu is known to own significant properties in the upscale Ikoyi neighborhood, including his famous residence on Bourdillon Road and another on Queens Drive, often dubbed the “White House.”